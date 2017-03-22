These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Tim Tebow’s grand baseball experiment rolls on. This week the Mets assigned him to their low-A affiliate, the Columbia Fireflies, where he’ll tour the South Atlantic League by bus all summer long. He was probably hoping to stay in his home state with the high-A St. Lucie Mets or get sent to New York to play for the Brooklyn Cyclones, but there are worse places to spend a few months than Columbia, S.C.

The Fireflies are rightfully pumped to have literally the most famous baseball player in the world on their roster and just provided the first look at Tebow in the first jersey he’ll wear for a regular season professional sports game since Jets-Bills in 2012.

I have a few questions.

• Is the sun in his eyes or did someone just tell him about the 11-hour bus ride back from Lakewood in May?

• Did he just get done apologizing for scoring seven touchdowns against the Gamecocks in Columbia in 2007?

• Did someone just him he’s going to be, by far, the oldest player in the whole Sally League?

• Is he dreading playing against the Legends in Lexington, where a hard sack sent him to the hospital in 2009?

• Has he finally realized that, at the age of 29, he’s past his athletic prime and certainly too old to pick up the skills necessary to become a major league baseball player, meaning that his summer sleeping in fleabag hotels across the Mid-Atlantic will be an exercise in futility?

• Is he wearing pants?