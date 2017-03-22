Extra Mustard

Wednesday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Beth Williams; Wheel of Fortune blunder goes viral

Andy Gray
Wednesday March 22nd, 2017

A contestant named Clueless

I've always considered Wheel of Fortune a game show for dumb people, making it a nice bookend to Jeopardy, a game show for smart people. I think Kevin, a contestant on Wheel of Fortune last night, more than proved this theory.

Big night for the Lopez Brothers

I usually think of Michael Jackson when I think of Brook and Robin Lopez, but tonight was different. Robin got into a legit fight (as in actual punches thrown) with Serge Ibaka during the Bulls-Raptors game while

New sport alert: Car Curling

This is the best thing to come out of Russia since Ivan Drago.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Beth Williams: Lovely Lady of the Day
I don't want to say Beth Williams is the most attractive LLOD I've posted so far in 2017 because everyone has different tastes, but she's in my top three (click for full-size gallery).

Ezekiel Elliott yacht party

Ezekiel Elliott took some guests on his yacht. It appears none them had their top pulled down.

Mark Cuban should know better

My parents should get fooled by Clickhole. Not an internet billionaire.

I think Bill Simmons was joking

This tweet took over the internet yesterday afternoon. But was he serious?

Tony Hawk goes to the airport

Pittsburgh women love Sidney Crosby

Jerry Krause, R.I.P.

Odds & ends

So many Puerto Rican baseball fans are bleaching their hair, the dye supply is running low ... ​The Cubs' World Series victory is being made into a movie ... J.J. Watt had a snowball fight with a bunch of neighborhood kids ... Still not sure how Sidney Crosby converted this breakaway into a goal ... Starbucks is now serving avocado toast, which will make my wife very happy ... This boy is convinced he was Lou Gehrig in a past life.

This guy is 40, FYI

Jordan vs. Ball

NFL players' kids ask cast of Power Rangers questions

3:14 | Extra Mustard
NFL players' kids ask cast of Power Rangers questions

Gronk attends WWE Smackdown Live

I've always wanted to do this

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

