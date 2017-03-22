A contestant named Clueless

I've always considered Wheel of Fortune a game show for dumb people, making it a nice bookend to Jeopardy, a game show for smart people. I think Kevin, a contestant on Wheel of Fortune last night, more than proved this theory.

Big night for the Lopez Brothers

I usually think of Michael Jackson when I think of Brook and Robin Lopez, but tonight was different. Robin got into a legit fight (as in actual punches thrown) with Serge Ibaka during the Bulls-Raptors game while

This is the best thing to come out of Russia since Ivan Drago.

Lovely Lady of the Day

ModelBethWilliams.com @msbethwilliams/instagram @msbethwilliams/instagram @msbethwilliams/instagram @msbethwilliams/instagram @msbethwilliams/instagram @msbethwilliams/instagram @msbethwilliams/instagram @msbethwilliams/instagram @msbethwilliams/instagram @msbethwilliams/instagram @msbethwilliams/instagram @msbethwilliams/instagram @msbethwilliams/instagram @msbethwilliams/instagram @msbethwilliams/instagram @msbethwilliams/instagram @msbethwilliams/instagram @msbethwilliams/instagram ModelBethWilliams.com @msbethwilliams/instagram @msbethwilliams/instagram ModelBethWilliams.com ModelBethWilliams.com ModelBethWilliams.com ModelBethWilliams.com @msbethwilliams/instagram ModelBethWilliams.com ModelBethWilliams.com ModelBethWilliams.com ModelBethWilliams.com ModelBethWilliams.com @msbethwilliams/instagram Beth Williams: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 35 Close expandIcon 1 35 Close

I don't want to say Beth Williams is the most attractive LLOD I've posted so far in 2017 because everyone has different tastes, but she's in my top three (click for full-size gallery).

Ezekiel Elliott yacht party

Ezekiel Elliott took some guests on his yacht. It appears none them had their top pulled down.

Mark Cuban should know better

My parents should get fooled by Clickhole. Not an internet billionaire.

I think Bill Simmons was joking

This tweet took over the internet yesterday afternoon. But was he serious?

Tony Hawk goes to the airport

TSA agent (checking my ID): "Hawk, like that skateboarder Tony Hawk!"

Me: exactly

Her: "Cool, I wonder what he's up to these days"

Me: this — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) March 21, 2017

Pittsburgh women love Sidney Crosby

Jerry Krause, R.I.P.

Jerry Krause poses with a young Charles Oakley and Scottie Pippen. #RIP pic.twitter.com/iIxYTrh5M3 — SI Vault (@si_vault) March 21, 2017

Odds & ends

So many Puerto Rican baseball fans are bleaching their hair, the dye supply is running low ... ​The Cubs' World Series victory is being made into a movie ... J.J. Watt had a snowball fight with a bunch of neighborhood kids ... Still not sure how Sidney Crosby converted this breakaway into a goal ... Starbucks is now serving avocado toast, which will make my wife very happy ... This boy is convinced he was Lou Gehrig in a past life.

This guy is 40, FYI

Jordan vs. Ball

Ball don't lie...or does he? Watch a 1-on-1 simulation game between Michael Jordan and LaVar Ball pic.twitter.com/FkXLoz6jsB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 21, 2017

NFL players' kids ask cast of Power Rangers questions

3:14 | Extra Mustard NFL players' kids ask cast of Power Rangers questions

Gronk attends WWE Smackdown Live

If there was any doubt that Rob Gronkowski is living his best life, here he is at SmackDown tonight.



📹: @WWE pic.twitter.com/UocGrMdODE — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 22, 2017

I've always wanted to do this

That's what you get for driving on a crosswalk 😂 via @JukinMedia pic.twitter.com/9ejDxaFnoP — Complex (@Complex) March 21, 2017

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.