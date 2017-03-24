USMNT vs. Honduras as close as it gets to must-win for Bruce Arena's side

Landon Donovan revealed Thursday that he’s retired for good this time, which means he’s free to dangerous stuff like jump off a taco truck.

Donovan is in San Jose for the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup qualifier against Honduras and spent the night before the match at a pep rally with American fans. Shortly before midnight, he made his way up to the roof of a taco truck, dropped an F-bomb and leapt into the arms of the fans below.

• How will the USMNT line up vs. Honduras? Pressing questions for Bruce Arena

That clip cuts off just as things start getting good, but luckily fans on the ground also captured footage of Donovan getting dropped on the ground.

Didn't quite catch it all, but Landon Donovan just jumped off of a food truck into a crowd. It didn't exactly go perfectly #USMNT pic.twitter.com/jKZG2R7PDO — Steven Streff (@streffsoccer) March 24, 2017

Donovan’s technique is probably to blame for the fans letting him fall. The foot-first dive is certainly not the way to go. Alexi Lalas also went sailing off the top of the truck and displayed perfect belly-flop form.