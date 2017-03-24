Extra Mustard

Landon Donovan did a stage dive off a taco truck and it didn’t go too well

1:26 | Planet Futbol
USMNT vs. Honduras as close as it gets to must-win for Bruce Arena's side
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Landon Donovan revealed Thursday that he’s retired for good this time, which means he’s free to dangerous stuff like jump off a taco truck. 

Donovan is in San Jose for the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup qualifier against Honduras and spent the night before the match at a pep rally with American fans. Shortly before midnight, he made his way up to the roof of a taco truck, dropped an F-bomb and leapt into the arms of the fans below. 

How will the USMNT line up vs. Honduras? Pressing questions for Bruce Arena

That clip cuts off just as things start getting good, but luckily fans on the ground also captured footage of Donovan getting dropped on the ground. 

Donovan’s technique is probably to blame for the fans letting him fall. The foot-first dive is certainly not the way to go. Alexi Lalas also went sailing off the top of the truck and displayed perfect belly-flop form. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters