Viewers in Ohio missed the end of UNC-Kentucky because the TV feed suddenly failed

Dan Gartland
9 minutes ago

The end of the North Carolina-Kentucky game was the most exciting finish of the whole tournament (probably just a hair ahead of Florida-Wisconsin), but viewers in Columbus, Ohio, didn’t get to see it. 

They didn’t see Malik Monk’s game-tying three with 7.7 seconds left, or Luke Maye’s game-winner for the Tar Heels with 0.3 seconds to play. All they saw was a black screen, with a voiceover of a weatherman updating residents about a tornado warning. 

People obviously needed to hear about the life-threatening storms in the area but a picture-in-picture view of the game would have been nice. 

Fear not, Ohioans. If you missed the end of the game, 10TV will be airing it again.

Sorry I spoiled it above. 

