Video: Luke Maye’s last second shot sends UNC to Final Four

North Carolina is headed to the Final Four after a wild game against Kentucky capped by Luke Maye’s last-second game-winning shot.

Kentucky’s Malik Monk hit a three to tie the game with 7.7 seconds left but North Carolina responded in transition and Maye hit a jumper from the left wing to give the Tar Heels the win.

Maye, a sophomore, is a former walk-on. He was given a scholarship by head coach Roy Williams before this season. The 6'8" forward saw limited action as a freshman before assuming a larger role this season.

Maye finished the night with 17 points, UNC’s second-leading scorer in the game.