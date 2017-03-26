College Basketball

Video: Luke Maye’s last second shot sends UNC to Final Four

1:25 | College Basketball
The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness
SI Wire
an hour ago

North Carolina is headed to the Final Four after a wild game against Kentucky capped by Luke Maye’s last-second game-winning shot. 

Kentucky’s Malik Monk hit a three to tie the game with 7.7 seconds left but North Carolina responded in transition and Maye hit a jumper from the left wing to give the Tar Heels the win. 

South Carolina reaches first Final Four in school history

Maye, a sophomore, is a former walk-on. He was given a scholarship by head coach Roy Williams before this season. The 6'8" forward saw limited action as a freshman before assuming a larger role this season. 

Maye finished the night with 17 points, UNC’s second-leading scorer in the game. 

