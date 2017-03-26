Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker is the biggest South Carolina basketball fan there is. When the Gamecocks game on Friday coincided with Rucker’s concert in Charleston, he hooked up a TV to the front of the stage so he could watch while he played.

Rucker is also a very emotional sports fan, telling Joe Posnanski in 2015 that the Miami Dolphins’ struggles make him cry. So he was probably going to cry after Sunday’s Elite Eight game no matter what the outcome. It’s a good thing they were tears of joy.

Darius Rucker is crying pic.twitter.com/s5DYg0i6YA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 26, 2017

Even a few minutes after the final buzzer, Rucker was still in utter disbelief.

Darius Rucker on watching SC in the tourney at MSG: "If you'd have told me that 10 years ago I'd have told you you were on crack" pic.twitter.com/mvyiMSJCda — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 26, 2017

What will he call the song he writes about this Gamecocks run? “Let Him Cry” would be too obvious.