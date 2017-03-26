Extra Mustard

Video: South Carolina’s first ever trip to the Final Four made Darius Rucker cry tears of joy

Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker is the biggest South Carolina basketball fan there is. When the Gamecocks game on Friday coincided with Rucker’s concert in Charleston, he hooked up a TV to the front of the stage so he could watch while he played. 

Rucker is also a very emotional sports fan, telling Joe Posnanski in 2015 that the Miami Dolphins’ struggles make him cry. So he was probably going to cry after Sunday’s Elite Eight game no matter what the outcome. It’s a good thing they were tears of joy. 

Even a few minutes after the final buzzer, Rucker was still in utter disbelief.

What will he call the song he writes about this Gamecocks run? “Let Him Cry” would be too obvious.

