Extra Mustard

These are tumultuous times for the NFL, but Andy Reid’s Hawaiian shirt remains a constant

1:00 | NFL
NFL owners approve Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

It seems like the NFL has been turned on its head over the last year. The Rams, Chargers and Raiders all packed up and left their longtime homes; the Patriots almost lost a Super Bowl to a team other than the Giants; the league wants ban the only fun thing about field goals

In these trying times, we can take comfort in the one thing that has remained constant: Andy Reid’s sartorial choices at the NFL’s annual spring meetings. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Can you spot him in that photo? He’s wearing a Hawaiian shirt for approximately the hundredth time in a row. 

Seriously, all Andy Reid wears to these meetings are Hawaiian shirts. Here he is in 2013, and wearing the exact same shirt in 2014. He went with a bolder, redder look in 2015 but it’s a Hawaiian shirt nonetheless. Reid missed the 2016 meetings after undergoing knee surgery but he’s back and better than ever this year. Better yet, if you zoom in on the photo you can see he’s wearing the 2013/14 shirt

Andy Reid’s closet is like a port in a storm. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters