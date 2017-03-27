These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The Texas Rangers have created an atrocity.

On Monday, the Rangers unveiled their Texas Snowballs, which is made up of classic ballpark shredded brisket rolled into balls and dipped in funnel cake batter. The balls are deep fried and covered in powdered sugar.

Why mess with Texas BBQ?

It's not as caloric or crazy as the Phillies' "Triple Triple" burger from a few years ago, which was a burger with nine patties but you can get yourself closer to a heart attack with the Texas Snowballs by paying $9.50 for it.

The Texas Snowball is a step down from last year's Wicked Pig by the Rangers, which was a $27 sandwich with pork, bacon, ham, sausage and pork rinds.