Extra Mustard

The Rangers are selling something called ‘Texas Snowballs’ and they sound gross

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Extra Mustard
an hour ago

The Texas Rangers have created an atrocity.

On Monday, the Rangers unveiled their Texas Snowballs, which is made up of classic ballpark shredded brisket rolled into balls and dipped in funnel cake batter. The balls are deep fried and covered in powdered sugar. 

Why mess with Texas BBQ?

It's not as caloric or crazy as the Phillies' "Triple Triple" burger from a few years ago, which was a burger with nine patties but you can get yourself closer to a heart attack with the Texas Snowballs by paying $9.50 for it.

The Texas Snowball is a step down from last year's Wicked Pig by the Rangers, which was a $27 sandwich with pork, bacon, ham, sausage and pork rinds.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters