Extra Mustard

The 15 funniest Super Bowl commercials of all time

Daniel Rapaport
Daniel Rapaport
Tuesday January 24th, 2017

Commercials have become an integral part of the Super Bowl viewing experience. They're the main attraction for non-football fans, and marketers spend an inordinate amount of time and money (a 30-second spot is reportedly going for more than $5 million this year) to produce advertising gold. When you have a chance to get your product in front of about 115 million people, that's an opportunity you don't want to waste.

Some ads are complete flops and most produce just a light chuckle, but the best of the best stick with us for years. Here are 15 of the finest.

Extra Mustard
Falcons owner Arthur Blank is bringing every team employee to the Super Bowl

E-Trade: Talking Baby (2003)

This commercial went over so well that E-Trade used talking babies in its ads until 2014. 

Career Builder: Monkeys (2006)

Putting a monkey in a suit is an investment that generally pays off. Shoutout to the boss puffing on a cigar and burning cash. 

Wendy's: Where's The Beef? (1984)

You know a commercial has done its job when its catchphrase becomes a part of everyday speech.  

Old Spice: The Man Your Man Could Smell Like (2010)

The tickets are now diamonds, and he's on a horse. It doesn't get any better. 

Snickers: You're Not You When You're Hungry (2010)

Call me a cynic, but in today's league the hit on grandpa in the end would have been flagged for 15.

Doritos: House Rules (2010)

Two. Simple. Rules. 

Xerox: Monk (1976)

Forty years later and this gem has aged beautifully. Maybe not the funniest, but just an all-around great commercial.

Budweiser: Frogs (1995)

If the point of a commercial is to get the name of the product stuck in your head, this is the GOAT. 

Shock Top: Unfiltered Talk (2016)

Just two dudes talking trash. I'm giving the edge to the orange peel. 

Reebok: Terry Tate: Office Linebacker (2003)

Still trying to figure out how Terry Tate is even tangentially related to Reebok the brand. 

Budweiser: Replay (2003)

Brevity is the sole of wit. Iconic. 

Bud Light: Work This Party (2010)

T-Pain was on top of the world in 2010, which is also the early favorite for best Super Bowl commercial year ever. 

Nationwide: Life Comes at You Fast (2007)

Kevin Federline was already washed as hell in 2007? Damn.

Doritos: Time Machine (2014)

While the 30 seconds of TV time it took cost about $5 million, the amateur-made ad cost a whopping $200. "Time Machine" was the winner of Doritos' "Crash The Superbowl" contest, which is how it got that airtime.

Bud Light: Slap (2007)

Don't be surprised if Tom Brady brings The Slap back after he takes the Lombardi from Roger Goodell.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters