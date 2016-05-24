In addition to his status as an NBA legend, Magic Johnson boasts the title of ‘Twitter legend.’

For years now, Johnson has captivated his wide audience with impossibly generic and obvious notes. For example, in 2014 the Lakers great tweeted that “the only way San Antonio or Miami don't win the championship is if neither team makes the finals.” This is the gist of his online presence—he tweets so carefully and factually, you’d think he were writing an Associated Press game recap.

The playoffs truly bring out the best in Magic. With so many great series, big names and prominent storylines, there is an abundance of information for him to share. This year, he’s discussed the Warriors at length, but hasn’t forgotten about his Lakers, who have been active this spring.

Here are the best Magic Johnson tweets from the playoffs, ranked.

1. The Warriors are very good

With Steph Curry on the floor the Golden State Warriors are a championship team! Without him they are still a very good team! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 1, 2016

2. Literally just a list of star players

OKC vs. Golden State series will have it all...especially star power w/ Warriors' Curry, Green & Thompson & OKC's Durant, Westbrook & Ibaka! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 13, 2016

3. Lakers free agency plan: Sign every All-Star

Laker Nation: The first free agent the Lakers should go after is Kevin Durant. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 2, 2016

Laker Nation: I would love to see Kevin Durant in the Purple & Gold! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 2, 2016

Laker Nation: The Lakers should call LeBron James agent. We know he's going stay in CLE but they should go after him just in case he leaves. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 2, 2016

Laker Nation: DeMar DeRozan should be one of the free agents we go after this summer. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 2, 2016

4. Doesn’t even have a take

I didn't comment on the Draymond Green play because I'm old school and there was nothing to say. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 24, 2016

5. Bold

I feel Golden State could beat Portland or the Clippers in the 2nd Round without Steph Curry and advance to the Western Conference Finals! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 27, 2016

6. Switches channel on television

Now I'm watching the Blazers vs. Clippers game! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 26, 2016

7. No. 2 pick “really good” at basketball

Laker fans all over should be happy with the No. 2 pick because the Lakers will get another really good player. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 18, 2016

8. Proclaims himself world’s biggest NBA fan

As the biggest NBA fan I'm excited to watch the Blazers backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum for years to come! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 12, 2016

9. Fake account

Someone is using my profile images to create an account using Magic Johnson with a "q" instead of a "g". That is not me. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 6, 2016

If Magic Johnson with a "q" tweets or asks to follow you it is not my real account. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 6, 2016

10. And we love your tweets, Magic.