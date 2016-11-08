MLB

2016 MLB free agency tracker

SI MLB Staff
SI MLB Staff
Tuesday November 8th, 2016

Free agency is here, and with it, dozens of MLB's best players will now shop their wares to all 30 teams, looking for big money and perhaps a new home in the process. Keep track of all this off-season's free-agent movement with our tracker, which will be updated regularly to reflect the latest signings.

2016 MLB free agency tracker
Player Old team New team Notes
Matt Albers  
Pedro Alvarez  
Brett Anderson  
Alex Avila  
Darwin Barney  
Jose Bautista  
Gordon Beckham  
Carlos Beltran One year, $16 million
Joaquin Benoit One year, $7.5 million
Gregor Blanco  
Joe Blanton  
Jerry Blevins  
Emilio Bonifacio Minor league deal
Peter Bourjos  
Michael Bourn  
Billy Butler  
Marlon Byrd  
Trevor Cahill  
Andrew Cashner One year, $10 million
Santiago Casilla  
Jason Castro Three years, $24.5 million
Brett Cecil Four years, $30.5 million
Yoenis Cespedes Four years, $110 million
Aroldis Chapman Five years, $86 million
Jesse Chavez One year, $5.75 million deal and up to $3 million in incentives
Chris Coghlan  
Bartolo Colon One year, $12.5 million
Coco Crisp  
Rajai Davis  
Alejandro De Aza  
Jorge De La Rosa  
Ian Desmond Five years, $70 million
R.A. Dickey One year, $8 million
Stephen Drew  
A.J. Ellis One year, $2.5 million
Edwin Encarnacion Three years, $65 million
Neftali Feliz  
Doug Fister  
Dexter Fowler Five years, $82.5 million
Jeff Francoeur  
Carlos Gomez One year, $11.5 million
Franklin Gutierrez  
Jason Hammel  
Ryan Hanigan  
Jeremy Hellickson One-year, $17.2M (QO)
David Hernandez  
Aaron Hill  
Rich Hill Three years, $48 million
Luke Hochevar  
Derek Holland One year, $6 million
Matt Holliday One year, $13 million
Ryan Howard  
J.P. Howell  
Daniel Hudson  
Nick Hundley  
Tommy Hunter  
Chris Iannetta  
Austin Jackson  
Edwin Jackson  
Kenley Jansen Five years, $80 million
Jon Jay One year, $8 million
Chris Johnson  
Kelly Johnson  
Matt Joyce Two years, $11 million
Mat Latos  
Colby Lewis  
Adam Lind  
Boone Logan  
James Loney  
Javier Lopez  
Kris Medlen  
Mark Melancon Four years, $62 million
Kendrys Morales Three years, $33M
Mitch Moreland One year, $5 million
Charlie Morton Two years, $14M
Brandon Moss  
Mike Napoli  
Dioner Navarro  
Jonathon Niese  
Ivan Nova  
Angel Pagan  
Jonathan Papelbon  
Steve Pearce Two years, $12.5 million
Jake Peavy  
A.J. Pierzynski  
Alexei Ramirez  
Wilson Ramos Two years, $12.5 million
Colby Rasmus  
Josh Reddick Four years, $52 million
Nolan Reimold  
Mark Reynolds  
Fernando Rodney One year, $2.75 million
Sean Rodriguez Two years, $11.5 million
Sergio Romo  
Jarrod Saltalamacchia  
Michael Saunders  
Joe Smith  
Drew Storen  
Kurt Suzuki  
Junichi Tazawa Two years, $12 million
Mark Trumbo  
Justin Turner Four years, $64 million
Koji Uehara One year, $6 million
Chase Utley  
Edinson Volquez Two years, $22 million
Neil Walker One year, $17.2M (QO)
Jered Weaver  
Matt Wieters  
C.J. Wilson  
Travis Wood  
Brad Ziegler Two years, $16 million

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters