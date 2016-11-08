Free agency is here, and with it, dozens of MLB's best players will now shop their wares to all 30 teams, looking for big money and perhaps a new home in the process. Keep track of all this off-season's free-agent movement with our tracker, which will be updated regularly to reflect the latest signings.

2016 MLB free agency tracker Player Old team New team Notes Matt Albers Pedro Alvarez Brett Anderson Alex Avila Darwin Barney Jose Bautista Gordon Beckham Carlos Beltran One year, $16 million Joaquin Benoit One year, $7.5 million Gregor Blanco Joe Blanton Jerry Blevins Emilio Bonifacio Minor league deal Peter Bourjos Michael Bourn Billy Butler Marlon Byrd Trevor Cahill Andrew Cashner One year, $10 million Santiago Casilla Jason Castro Three years, $24.5 million Brett Cecil Four years, $30.5 million Yoenis Cespedes Four years, $110 million Aroldis Chapman Five years, $86 million Jesse Chavez One year, $5.75 million deal and up to $3 million in incentives Chris Coghlan Bartolo Colon One year, $12.5 million Coco Crisp Rajai Davis Alejandro De Aza Jorge De La Rosa Ian Desmond Five years, $70 million R.A. Dickey One year, $8 million Stephen Drew A.J. Ellis One year, $2.5 million Edwin Encarnacion Three years, $65 million Neftali Feliz Doug Fister Dexter Fowler Five years, $82.5 million Jeff Francoeur Carlos Gomez One year, $11.5 million Franklin Gutierrez Jason Hammel Ryan Hanigan Jeremy Hellickson One-year, $17.2M (QO) David Hernandez Aaron Hill Rich Hill Three years, $48 million Luke Hochevar Derek Holland One year, $6 million Matt Holliday One year, $13 million Ryan Howard J.P. Howell Daniel Hudson Nick Hundley Tommy Hunter Chris Iannetta Austin Jackson Edwin Jackson Kenley Jansen Five years, $80 million Jon Jay One year, $8 million Chris Johnson Kelly Johnson Matt Joyce Two years, $11 million Mat Latos Colby Lewis Adam Lind Boone Logan James Loney Javier Lopez Kris Medlen Mark Melancon Four years, $62 million Kendrys Morales Three years, $33M Mitch Moreland One year, $5 million Charlie Morton Two years, $14M Brandon Moss Mike Napoli Dioner Navarro Jonathon Niese Ivan Nova Angel Pagan Jonathan Papelbon Steve Pearce Two years, $12.5 million Jake Peavy A.J. Pierzynski Alexei Ramirez Wilson Ramos Two years, $12.5 million Colby Rasmus Josh Reddick Four years, $52 million Nolan Reimold Mark Reynolds Fernando Rodney One year, $2.75 million Sean Rodriguez Two years, $11.5 million Sergio Romo Jarrod Saltalamacchia Michael Saunders Joe Smith Drew Storen Kurt Suzuki Junichi Tazawa Two years, $12 million Mark Trumbo Justin Turner Four years, $64 million Koji Uehara One year, $6 million Chase Utley Edinson Volquez Two years, $22 million Neil Walker One year, $17.2M (QO) Jered Weaver Matt Wieters C.J. Wilson Travis Wood Brad Ziegler Two years, $16 million