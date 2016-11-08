2016 MLB free agency tracker
Free agency is here, and with it, dozens of MLB's best players will now shop their wares to all 30 teams, looking for big money and perhaps a new home in the process. Keep track of all this off-season's free-agent movement with our tracker, which will be updated regularly to reflect the latest signings.
|Player
|Old team
|New team
|Notes
|Matt Albers
|Pedro Alvarez
|Brett Anderson
|Alex Avila
|Darwin Barney
|Jose Bautista
|Gordon Beckham
|Carlos Beltran
|One year, $16 million
|Joaquin Benoit
|One year, $7.5 million
|Gregor Blanco
|Joe Blanton
|Jerry Blevins
|Emilio Bonifacio
|Minor league deal
|Peter Bourjos
|Michael Bourn
|Billy Butler
|Marlon Byrd
|Trevor Cahill
|Andrew Cashner
|One year, $10 million
|Santiago Casilla
|Jason Castro
|Three years, $24.5 million
|Brett Cecil
|Four years, $30.5 million
|Yoenis Cespedes
|Four years, $110 million
|Aroldis Chapman
|Five years, $86 million
|Jesse Chavez
|One year, $5.75 million deal and up to $3 million in incentives
|Chris Coghlan
|Bartolo Colon
|One year, $12.5 million
|Coco Crisp
|Rajai Davis
|Alejandro De Aza
|Jorge De La Rosa
|Ian Desmond
|Five years, $70 million
|R.A. Dickey
|One year, $8 million
|Stephen Drew
|A.J. Ellis
|One year, $2.5 million
|Edwin Encarnacion
|Three years, $65 million
|Neftali Feliz
|Doug Fister
|Dexter Fowler
|Five years, $82.5 million
|Jeff Francoeur
|Carlos Gomez
|One year, $11.5 million
|Franklin Gutierrez
|Jason Hammel
|Ryan Hanigan
|Jeremy Hellickson
|One-year, $17.2M (QO)
|David Hernandez
|Aaron Hill
|Rich Hill
|Three years, $48 million
|Luke Hochevar
|Derek Holland
|One year, $6 million
|Matt Holliday
|One year, $13 million
|Ryan Howard
|J.P. Howell
|Daniel Hudson
|Nick Hundley
|Tommy Hunter
|Chris Iannetta
|Austin Jackson
|Edwin Jackson
|Kenley Jansen
|Five years, $80 million
|Jon Jay
|One year, $8 million
|Chris Johnson
|Kelly Johnson
|Matt Joyce
|Two years, $11 million
|Mat Latos
|Colby Lewis
|Adam Lind
|Boone Logan
|James Loney
|Javier Lopez
|Kris Medlen
|Mark Melancon
|Four years, $62 million
|Kendrys Morales
|Three years, $33M
|Mitch Moreland
|One year, $5 million
|Charlie Morton
|Two years, $14M
|Brandon Moss
|Mike Napoli
|Dioner Navarro
|Jonathon Niese
|Ivan Nova
|Angel Pagan
|Jonathan Papelbon
|Steve Pearce
|Two years, $12.5 million
|Jake Peavy
|A.J. Pierzynski
|Alexei Ramirez
|Wilson Ramos
|Two years, $12.5 million
|Colby Rasmus
|Josh Reddick
|Four years, $52 million
|Nolan Reimold
|Mark Reynolds
|Fernando Rodney
|One year, $2.75 million
|Sean Rodriguez
|Two years, $11.5 million
|Sergio Romo
|Jarrod Saltalamacchia
|Michael Saunders
|Joe Smith
|Drew Storen
|Kurt Suzuki
|Junichi Tazawa
|Two years, $12 million
|Mark Trumbo
|Justin Turner
|Four years, $64 million
|Koji Uehara
|One year, $6 million
|Chase Utley
|Edinson Volquez
|Two years, $22 million
|Neil Walker
|One year, $17.2M (QO)
|Jered Weaver
|Matt Wieters
|C.J. Wilson
|Travis Wood
|Brad Ziegler
|Two years, $16 million