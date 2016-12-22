The off-season hot stove is warming up with trade rumors and free agency decisions coming down the pipeline.

After very few blockbuster deals following the winter meetings, teams are continuing to look for free-agent pickups and making deals to improve their teams before spring training starts in February.

Keep up to date on the latest Major League Baseball news and rumors below.

Edwin Encarnacion’s main suitors are the Indians and Athletics, with Cleveland offering three years with a potential option and Oakland talking two years with an option. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• The Pittsburgh Pirates will re-sign pitcher Ivan Nova to a three-year, $26 million deal. (Robert Murray, FanRag Sports)

• The Colorado Rockies are monitoring market for Edwin Encarnacion. The Indians, Rangers and Athletics are most likely teams to sign the slugger. (Jim Bowden, ESPN)

• San Diego Padres are looking at free agent starting pitchers Jered Weaver (Jon Heyman, FagRag Sports) and Jake Peavy (San Diego Union-Tribune).