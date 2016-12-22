MLB

MLB rumors: News on free-agent contracts, trades and more

SI Wire
Thursday December 22nd, 2016

The off-season hot stove is warming up with trade rumors and free agency decisions coming down the pipeline.

After very few blockbuster deals following the winter meetings, teams are continuing to look for free-agent pickups and making deals to improve their teams before spring training starts in February.

Keep up to date on the latest Major League Baseball news and rumors below.

Edwin Encarnacion’s main suitors are the Indians and Athletics, with Cleveland offering three years with a potential option and Oakland talking two years with an option. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• The Pittsburgh Pirates will re-sign pitcher Ivan Nova to a three-year, $26 million deal. (Robert Murray, FanRag Sports)

• The Colorado Rockies are monitoring market for Edwin Encarnacion. The Indians, Rangers and Athletics are most likely teams to sign the slugger. (Jim Bowden, ESPN)

• San Diego Padres are looking at free agent starting pitchers Jered Weaver (Jon Heyman, FagRag Sports) and Jake Peavy (San Diego Union-Tribune).

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters