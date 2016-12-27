The off-season hot stove is warming up with trade rumors and free agency decisions coming down the pipeline now that the holidays have wrapped up and with teams reporting for spring training in less than two months.

• The St. Louis Cardinals are still 'very much in' the race for Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier. The Dodgers and Nationals also remain in the hunt. (Darren Wolfson, KSTP)

• The Red Sox have interest in free agent infielder Trevor Plouffe (Evan Drellich, Boston Herald)

• The Yankees and White Sox are discussing pitcher David Robertson as part of any possible Jose Quintana deal. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)