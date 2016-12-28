The off-season hot stove is warming up with trade rumors and free agency decisions coming down the pipeline now that the holidays have wrapped up and with teams reporting for spring training in less than two months.

Keep up to date on the latest Major League Baseball news and rumors below.

• Reliever David Robertson is not part of any Yankees/White Sox trade talks. (Cash Kruth, MLB.com)

• The Atlanta Braves are targeting Baltimore Orioles catcher Matt Wieters. (Jim Bowden, ESPN.com)

• Interest in veteran pitcher Joe Blanton is rising. Blanton last pitched with the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN.com)

• The Pittsburgh Pirates officially re-signed pitcher Ivan Nova to a three-year contract.

•The St. Louis Cardinals are not actively pursuing a deal with Brian Dozier (Mark Saxon, ESPN.com). It was reported earlier that the Cardinals had interest in Dozier and had entered trade talks with the Minnesota Twins.