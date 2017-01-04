San Diego's best-known pitcher last year wasn't even real. Ginny Baker, the fictional pitcher played by Kylie Bunbury of the Fox show Pitch, generated more headlines than the no-names who filled the real Padres' rotation last year. On paper, San Diego's starting staff for 2017 projects to be some combination of Jhoulys Chacin, Paul Clemens, Jarred Cosart, Christian Friedrich, Luis Perdomo and Clayton Richard, of whom only the last was anywhere close to league average last year, and he made just nine starts. Perhaps they can re-sign Tyson Ross and nurse him back from thoracic outlet surgery, or add a stabilizing mid-rotation piece such as Jason Hammel.