MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks: Fix their young starters (and maybe trade one)

The December 2015 trade that brought starting pitcher Shelby Miller to Arizona from Atlanta in exchange for outfielder Ender Inciarte and shortstop Dansby Swanson, the No. 1 pick in that year's draft, likely won't ever look good even if the new regime—general manager Mike Hazen, manager Torey Lovullo and pitching coach Mike Butcher—can restore the 26-year-old Miller to working order after a season in which he was torched for a 6.15 ERA and spent seven weeks in Triple A. For competitive purposes, the bigger impact will come by reversing the slides of Archie Bradley, Patrick Corbin, Robbie Ray and Braden Shipley, all of whom were lit up for ERAs of 4.90 or higher themselves. All of them are between the ages of 24 and 27 and most of them have more remaining years of club control than Miller. At a time when the free agent market for starters is barren, having a surplus to trade from could be a key to this franchise’s turnaround. 

