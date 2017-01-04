MLB

Colorado Rockies: Solve the first base problem

In isolation, inking shortstop-turned-centerfielder Ian Desmond to a five-year, $70 million deal to play first base makes little sense, given that his arm strength and athleticism will be squandered there; already, his bat (career 100 OPS+) is light for the position. Mark Trumbo, a terrible outfielder (-23 DRS since 2014) but an adequate first baseman (+4 DRS in 371 career games), led the majors with 47 home runs last year for Baltimore, and he could put up 50 bombs a year while calling Coors Field home. Given that the Rockies have already burned their first-round pick in this year's draft by signing Desmond, adding Trumbo will only cost them a second-rounder. Failing that, a less expensive signing like Mike Napoli or Adam Lind would still allow Desmond to be put to better use.

