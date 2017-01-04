In his first two seasons, 2013 and '14, the Cuban defector was one of the most exciting players in baseball, hitting for a 151 OPS+ with 10.2 WAR and generating a highlight reel play seemingly every day. Injuries and bad habits have turned him into a merely average player over the past two seasons (105 OPS+, 2.5 WAR in jut 183 games), part of the reason the Dodgers outfield ranked 12th in the league in OPS. Even with Justin Turner returning to Los Angeles after briefly become a free agent, the team could use another middle-of-the-order threat, and Puig is still just 26 years old and under team control for three more years.​ He also hit four home runs and posted a .900 OPS after returning in September from a mid-season demotion to the minor leagues.

JAFFE: Breakdowns of every player on the 2017 Hall of Fame ballot