Miami Marlins: Keep Giancarlo Stanton healthy

As his record-setting Home Run Derby performance at Petco Park last July showed, Stanton’s light-tower power takes a back seat to no one. Injuries to his wrist, groin and knee, however, have limited him to 193 games combined over the past two seasons, and he’s averaged just 115 games per year over the past five seasons. Somehow, though, he’s managed to hit 30 homers a year under those conditions. With better health, he could increase his workload and home run total by 40%, which translates to 40% more fun for all of us watching and could help Miami build on its surprising 2016 season, in which it improved by eight wins, to 79, from the year before.

REITER: Why Giancarlo Stanton is a model slugger

