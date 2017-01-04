MLB

Philadelphia Phillies: Establish J.P. Crawford at the major league level

Ranked as the game’s No. 2 prospect by MLB.com, Philadelphia’s 2013 first-round pick struggled at Triple A last year, finishing at .244/.322/.318 in 87 games. To be fair, at 21 years old he was still young for that level, and scouts are hardly down on him, as his prospect ranking attests; he’s an outstanding defender who could compete for Gold Glove awards, and his advanced approach at the plate gives him top-of-the-lineup potential. A few months of polish and a midsummer major league debut in a lineup that also features core pieces such as catcher Jorge Alfaro, third baseman Maikel Franco and centerfielder Odubel Herrera would bode well for the Phillies' rebuilding effort.

