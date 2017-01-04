MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates: Complete a trade involving Andrew McCutchen

The 30-year-old former MVP is coming off the worst year of his career both at the plate (103 OPS+) and in the field (-28 DRS, due largely to overly shallow positioning), but he's still affordable, under contract for $14 million in 2017 with a $14.5 million option for 2018. Given that the Pirates intend to move McCutchen out of centerfield already and have prospect Austin Meadows waiting in the wings, a change of scenery would be best for Cutch. He’s had interest from teams such as the Nationals, Blue Jays and Mariners, and should generate a solid haul of prospects that Pittsburgh can put to work.​

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters