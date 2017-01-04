The 30-year-old former MVP is coming off the worst year of his career both at the plate (103 OPS+) and in the field (-28 DRS, due largely to overly shallow positioning), but he's still affordable, under contract for $14 million in 2017 with a $14.5 million option for 2018. Given that the Pirates intend to move McCutchen out of centerfield already and have prospect Austin Meadows waiting in the wings, a change of scenery would be best for Cutch. He’s had interest from teams such as the Nationals, Blue Jays and Mariners, and should generate a solid haul of prospects that Pittsburgh can put to work.​