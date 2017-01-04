MLB

St. Louis Cardinals: Get back to October

From 2000 to '15, the Cardinals won nine NL Central titles, three wild card berths, four pennants and two World Series championships. Their 86-win 2016 season marked the first time they'd missed the postseason in six years. The talent to reclaim their annual October reservation is there, but St. Louis is in particular need of better health and performance from its rotation, where mainstay Adam Wainwright, free agent addition Mike Leake and former phenom Michael Wacha all turned in ERAs of 4.62 or worse last season. Rooke Alex Reyes, considered by some to be the top pitching prospect in the game, should help, as should the return of Lance Lynn from Tommy John surgery.​

