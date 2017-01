Among President Obama’s 273 commutations and pardons on Tuesday was MLB Hall of Famer Willie McCovey.

McCovey has been forgiven for his 1995 conviction on tax evasion charges after faking his tax returns. He was sentenced to two years of probation beginning in 1996 and fined $5,000. McCovey then admitted to failing to report $70,000 in earnings from autograph sales and memorabilia shows.

The former Giants slugger turned 79 on Jan. 10.