MLB

94-year-old Royals fan leaves hospice care to visit Yordano Ventura’s memorial

SI Wire
29 minutes ago

94-year-old Royals fan Maxine Bell is in hospice care, but that wouldn’t stop her from honoring late Kansas City ace Yordano Ventura.

As KCTV in Kansas City shares, Bell was brought to Ventura’s memorial by her daughter, Joyce Angerman, upon her request.

"I never missed a game that I could see," Bell said. "We're losing such a good pitcher. Bless his heart."

Ventura was killed Sunday in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic. He is believed to have been driving under the influence. His death came on the same day former major league infielder Andy Marte was killed in a car crash in the Dominican. 

