Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura killed in car crash

Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was killed in car crash Sunday in the Dominican Republic, the team confirmed. He was 25.

Dominican national police colonel Jacobo Mateo Moquete identified the victim of a fatal crash as Ventura.

Ventura’s death comes on the same day former Indians infielder Andy Marte was killed in a car crash in the Dominican. The accidents are unrelated.

Ventura is believed to have been driving under the influence at the time of the crash, according to ESPN’s Cristian Moreno.

Ventura was known for his electric fastball and, at times, his short temper. He was suspended nine games last season for throwing at Orioles third baseman Manny Machado.

Ventura was a fixture in the Royals’ rotation since he finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2014. He went 11–12 last season with a 4.45 ERA.

Ventura was close friends with Cardinals prospect Oscar Taveras, who was killed in a car crash while driving drunk in October 2014. Ventura pitched his final game while wearing inscriptions on his hat paying tribute to Taveras and Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez.