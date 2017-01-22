Packers receivers Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams will play in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Falcons despite dealing with injuries, according to multiple reports. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Stacey Dales were first to report the news.

Nelson fractured his ribs in Green Bay’s playoff win over the Giants and missed last week’s game against the Cowboys. He will wear a kevlar vest to protect the injured ribs.

Adams injured his ankle late in last week’s win over Dallas and was held out of practice this week.

• In offensively focused conference championships, which defenses will step up?

Nelson and Adams were Green Bay’s top two receivers during the regular season. Nelson caught 97 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Adams had 997 yards and 12 touchdowns on 75 receptions. Neither player missed a game during the regular season.