The Mets have shut down third baseman David Wright’s throwing program and sent him back to New York to undergo tests on his shoulder, general manager Sandy Alderson announced Tuesday.

“He’s not going to be throwing for a couple of weeks, probably not throwing with any real zip for a period after that,” Alderson told reporters.

The development puts Wright’s Opening Day availability in question, Alderson said, and the Mets are preparing as though Jose Reyes will start at third base. Wright has no structural damage and does not need surgery at this time, Alderson added.

Injuries have limited Wright to just 75 games over the last two seasons, during which period he has batted .260 with an .801 OPS. Wright was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, a chronic back ailment, in 2015 and underwent surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck last June.

The Mets are not concerned at this point that the 34-year-old Wright’s career could be over, Alderson said.