MLB

Mets third baseman David Wright unable to throw, Opening Day status in doubt

Down
enlarge
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
SI Wire
36 minutes ago

The Mets have shut down third baseman David Wright’s throwing program and sent him back to New York to undergo tests on his shoulder, general manager Sandy Alderson announced Tuesday. 

“He’s not going to be throwing for a couple of weeks, probably not throwing with any real zip for a period after that,” Alderson told reporters

The development puts Wright’s Opening Day availability in question, Alderson said, and the Mets are preparing as though Jose Reyes will start at third base. Wright has no structural damage and does not need surgery at this time, Alderson added. 

Injuries have limited Wright to just 75 games over the last two seasons, during which period he has batted .260 with an .801 OPS. Wright was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, a chronic back ailment, in 2015 and underwent surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck last June.

The Mets are not concerned at this point that the 34-year-old Wright’s career could be over, Alderson said. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters