Look, Petco Park flooded yesterday

Above, you will find a photo of what Petco Park is supposed to look like: green grass, filled with people, baseball players playing baseball.

Below, you will find a photo of what Petco Park is definitely, definitely not supposed to look like ever.

Good thing @Padres are in Arizona for #Springtraining --- Petco Park flooded today https://t.co/YxeVwo8kqA pic.twitter.com/EhsVhA2CQb — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) February 28, 2017

That's a lot of water.

According to a Padres spokesperson, the rain had inundated the park so quickly on Monday that the park's drainage system couldn't keep up. The field crews don't expect any lasting damage to the field, and they were planning on laying new sod next week anyway.

Luckily for the Padres, their Spring Training facility is far away in (very dry) Peoria, Arizona.

But hey, underwater baseball could be a cool new sport?