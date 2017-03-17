Yelich isn't likely to be classified as "underrated" much longer, as his star is certainly on the rise. A 2010 first-round pick out of a California high school, he debuted in July 2013, won a Gold Glove in '14 and signed a seven-year, $49.5 million extension in '15. All that was a prelude to his breakout season last year at age 24, when he set career highs in homers (21), RBIs (98), OPS+ (133, on .298/.376/.483 hitting) and WAR (5.3). Over the past three seasons, he's been worth nearly as much as the Marlins' other corner outfielder, the far more heralded Giancarlo Stanton (12.4 WAR to Stanton's 12.7), with +24 DRS to go with his 122 OPS+ .