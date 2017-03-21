These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The Chicago White Sox signed shortstop Tim Anderson to a six-year, $25 million contract extension, reports USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The deal is expected to be announced Tuesday afternoon. The deal is a record for a player with less than one year of service time.

Anderson, 23, is scheduled to make $850,000 this season and his new contract calls for the White Sox to have options on Anderson's service, and the team can buy out all of Anderson's arbitration years plus two years of free agency.

Anderson hit .283 with nine home runs and 30 RBI in 99 games for Chicago last season.

He was drafted with the 17th overall pick in 2013 by the White Sox and made his major league debut last June.

- Scooby Axson