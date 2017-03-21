Sport Illustrated MLB preview: Dodgers will beat Indians in the World Series
Quickly
- Los Angeles hasn't been in or won the Fall Classic since 1988, but that will change this year. SI explains why, plus offers a schedule of what's to come from its season preview coverage.
In predicting success for even the best baseball teams, there’s usually a caveat: If they stay healthy. They’ll win the division, if they stay healthy. They’ll go deep in the playoffs, if they stay healthy.
But that caveat may not apply to the Dodgers. In 2016, they set an all-time MLB record for players sent to the disabled list, with 28—even losing the best pitcher in the known universe, Clayton Kershaw, for more than two months—yet still won 91 games and made it to the NLCS. This season they’re even deeper, expecting a full season from Rich Hill and more innings from maturing ace-in-waiting Julio Urías, with plenty of capable fill-ins for the back of the rotation. Manager Dave Roberts has brought a calm, upbeat energy and helped soothe a once-testy clubhouse, and runaway 2016 Rookie of the Year winner Corey Seager is the highlight of a stacked lineup. Then, of course, there’s the $236 million payroll, which certainly doesn’t hurt. While the Dodgers haven’t won the World Series since 1988, they’ve won the NL West en route to the playoffs four years in a row. Keep going to the barber, and eventually you’ll get a haircut. (The same could be said of SI’s World Series picks—surely one of these years we’re bound to be right.)
A number of teams could win it all this year if things break right for them. But L.A. is the one best positioned to win even when things go wrong.
Here are SI's complete postseason predictions:
AL wild-card game: Mariners over Rangers
NL wild-card game: Mets over Giants
AL Division Series: Indians over Mariners; Red Sox over Astros
NL Division Series: Cubs over Mets; Dodgers over Nationals
AL Championship Series: Indians over Red Sox
NL Championship Series: Dodgers over Cubs
