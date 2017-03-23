The Rays are at a low point, coming off a 68–94 season that marks their worst record since they exorcized the Devil from their name after the 2007 campaign. Still, Tampa Bay has a solid foundation in its rotation and secured a piece of its future this month by signing Kiermaier to a six-year, $53.5 million extension. The wall-scaling–27-year-old centerfielder is perhaps the game's most entertaining fly chaser and one of its most valuable, according to defensive metrics: He has led all outfielders in Defensive Runs Saved (81) and Ultimate Zone Rating (60) over the past three seasons. He's even provided solid offensive contributions (105 OPS+) as well.