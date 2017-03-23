Stroman's first full season in the rotation was not a stellar one, as he finished with a 4.37 ERA and 3.71 FIP with 7.3 strikeouts per nine, but he was much stronger in the second half (3.68 ERA, 3.01 FIP, 8.4 strikeouts per nine) than the first. This year has already gotten off to a strong start, as he earned MVP honors at the World Baseball Classic by tossing six no-hit innings in Team USA's finals win over Puerto Rico. The pint-sized–26-year-old righty still has the talent to be a frontline starter, and he brings a special energy to the mound every time he pitches that can both electrify fans and teammates and help move baseball into a more exciting era.