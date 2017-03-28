Though the Dodgers haven't been to the World Series since 1988—the majors' sixth-longest active pennant drought—they have hardly been strangers to the postseason, having won the NL West in each of the past four seasons. That's already the longest streak of playoff appearances in the franchise's decorated history, and with another NL West title in 2017 Los Angeles will become just the sixth team to win a division five straight times, joining the A's (1971 to '75), Braves (1995 to 2005), Indians (1995 to '99), Yankees (1998 to 2006) and Phillies (2007 to '11). For better or worse, both Baseball Prospectus and FanGraphs project L.A. to finish with at least a share of the NL's best record, while the SI staff has picked them to win it all. There's good reason for such optimism, as reigning NL Rookie of the Year Corey Seager and perennial Cy Young candidate Clayton Kershaw figure to again be among the game's best, and third baseman Justin Turner and closer Kenley Jansen were re-signed in the off-season to reprise their important roles from recent years.