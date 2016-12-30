MMA

Celebrities in attendance at UFC 207: Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes

Friday December 30th, 2016

Ronda Rousey's return to the octagon is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year and stars turned out to watch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Rousey has not fought since November 2015 when she lost the bantamweight title to Holly Holm. The title belt has changed hands three times since as Holm lost to Meisha Tate, who later surrendered it to Amanda Nunes in July at UFC 200.

Rousey is slightly favored over Nunes heading into Friday night's bout.

Check out who is in attendance for Rousey's return:

Kris Bryant, National League MVP and third baseman for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs

Hannibal Buress, Comedian

Valentina Shevchenko, UFC fighter

Travis Barker, Blink 182 drummer

The Rousey vs. Nunes fight is expected to take place around 12 a.m. ET.

