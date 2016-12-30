MMA

How to watch Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: UFC 207 online, live stream, TV

SI Wire
21 minutes ago

Ronda Rousey fights Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title at UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Rousey, 29, has not fought since losing her bantamweight crown to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015. It was the first loss of Rousey's career.

The title belt has changed hands twice since Rousey was dethroned. Holm lost to Miesha Tate with a fifth-round submission​. Tate lost to Nunes in July in a fight that lasted just over three minutes.

This will be Nunes' first title defense since her victory at UFC 200 in July.

How to watch

Main card fights

Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg

TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Gardbrandt

Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes - Expected to start at 12 a.m. ET

(Preliminary fights expected to start at 8 p.m. ET; Main card expected to start at 10 p.m. ET)

TV: Preliminary fights on FOX Sports 1, Main card on pay-per-view for $59.99

Live stream: Watch the preliminary fights online here. The pay-per-view fights can be live streamed here with subscription.

