MMA

UFC 207 live blog: Updates on Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes, entire fight card

Mike Dyce
Friday December 30th, 2016

In Las Vegas on Friday night, Ronda Rousey makes her return to the octagon as she takes on champion Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title at UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena. Rousey, 29, has not fought since her knockout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193, the first of her career. Since Rousey was dethroned, the title belt has changed hands twice, with Holm losing to Miesha Tate and Tate losing to Nunes in July in a fight that lasted just over three minutes. This will be Nunes' first title defense since her victory at UFC 200 in July. The co-main event Friday is a bantamweight title fight in the men's division between champion Dominick Cruz and challenger Cody Garbrandt. ​

Follow along below for live updates and analysis on the entire UFC 207 fight card, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday night. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters