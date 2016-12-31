Ronda Rousey took a moment to thank fans after her disappointing loss in UFC 207 to Amanda Nunes, in a statement released to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Following a quick defeat in her first fight since losing to Holly Holm in November 2015, Rousey was noncommittal about her future in the sport, but gracious with regard to the results.

“I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me," Rousey told ESPN.

“Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes -- even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly -- it doesn't work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women's division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda.

“I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.”

There has been speculation Rousey is nearing retirement and could focus full-time on her entertainment career.