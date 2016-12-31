MMA

Ronda Rousey thanks fans, remains noncommittal over MMA future in statement

SI Wire
Saturday December 31st, 2016

Ronda Rousey took a moment to thank fans after her disappointing loss in UFC 207 to Amanda Nunes, in a statement released to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Following a quick defeat in her first fight since losing to Holly Holm in November 2015, Rousey was noncommittal about her future in the sport, but gracious with regard to the results.

“I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me," Rousey told ESPN.

“Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes -- even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly -- it doesn't work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women's division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda.

“I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.”

There has been speculation Rousey is nearing retirement and could focus full-time on her entertainment career.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters