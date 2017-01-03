MMA

Ronda Rousey issued 45-day medical suspension after UFC 207 loss

SI Wire
31 minutes ago

Ronda Rousey was issued 45-day medical suspension by the Nevada Athletic Commission after 48-second knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in Las Vegas last Friday night, according to MMA Fighting.

Rousey made her return to the ring for the first time since surrendering the women's bantamweight title at UFC 193 to Holly Holm in November 2015, when Rousey was knocked out in the second round with a head kick from Holm. On Friday night, Nunes delivered repeated blows to Rousey's head and knocked her out in the first round.

 Ronda Rousey's Return: A look back at her career timeline

Rousey has not said whether UFC 207 was her last fight but did previously mention that the bout would be one of her final competitions. Rousey only issued a brief statement after the fight but has not made any public appearance.

Four other UFC fighters received medical suspensions.

