Ronda Rousey took to social media on Monday for the first time since her loss to Amanda Nunes, posting an inspirational quote from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

“And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life,” Rousey posted, a quote Rowling gave in a 2008 commencement address at Harvard.

Rousey has quickly gone from the undefeated face of the MMA to one of the sport’s more perplexing cases, having dropped her last two bouts including the swift defeat at the hands of Nunes. She has been out of the public eye since, as she recovers physically and plans her next move.

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

“I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future,” Rousey wrote in a statement following her loss. “Thank you for believing in me and understanding.”

With a budding entertainment career, it’s unclear whether Rousey will fight again or retire and focus on other endeavors.