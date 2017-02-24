World Series of Fighting 35 is headlined by three title fights, and with a little less than a month before the event, the promotion has finalized the rest of the card.

The event will be the promotion's second consecutive event in the state of New York, this time at the Oneida Indian Nation’s Turning Stone Resort Casino, on March 18.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (13-1), cousin to UFC lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov, fights Matt Secor (8-3) to open the main card, and is the only non-title fight on the NBCSN broadcast portion of the card.

Headlining the preliminary portion of the card, streamed on WSOF.com, is a bout between former featherweight champion Alexander Almeida (18-6) and Steven Siler (28-15). Almeida defeated Lance Palmer for the featherweight title via a unanimous decision at WSOF 26 but lost the strap in a rematch at WSOF 32, also via a unanimous decision.

Palmer (11-2) defends his belt against Andre Harrison (15-0) in the co-main event of WSOF 35.

The prelims also feature former K-1 and Ultimate Fighter star Andrews Nakahara (5-3-2), who fights Emmanuel Wallo (10-2-1). Islam Mamedov (13-1) is looking to extend a three-fight win streak in WSOF and a 12-fight win streak overall. Prospect Phil Hawes (4-1) is reportedly slated to fight on the card but an opponent has not yet been named.

Undefeated Arman Ospanov (7-0) makes his WSOF debut against Steven Rodriguez (8-2). Bruce Boyinton (14-10) and Rodrigo Almeida (13-4) are paired up in a rematch from WSOF 24, when Boyington won by split-decision.

Main Card (Live on NBCSN)

Heavyweight Championship Main Event:

Blagoy Ivanov (Champion) vs. Shawn Jordan

Featherweight Championship Co-Main Event:

Lance Palmer (Champion) vs. Andre Harrison

World Series of Fighting Bantamweight Championship (vacant):

Timur Valiev vs. Bekbulat Magomedov

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Matt Secor

Preliminary Card (Live on WSOF.com)

Featherweight: Alexandre Almeida vs. Steven Siler

Welterweight: Andrews Nakahara vs. Emmanuel Wallo

Lightweight: Tom Marcellino vs. Maurilio Alava

Lightweight: Islam Mamedov vs. Natan Schulte

Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. TBD

Featherweight: Arman Ospanov vs Steven Rodriguez

Lightweight: Bruce Boyington vs. Rodrigo Almeida

Lightweight: Robert Spinelli vs. Fabian Miranda