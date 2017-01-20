More Sports

Watch: HS girl's basketball coach suspended for attacking fan in stands

an hour ago

A Pennsylvania high school girls basketball coach has been suspended after he went into the stands to fight a fan.

The Warren was leading Strong Vincent late in the fourth quarter when Strong Vincent coach Paul Przepierski went into the stands after a fan who was screaming at the coach and his players, according to the Times Observer.

The game was already stopped during that time due to an injured player.

Officials and players quickly went into the stands to break up the fight.

The Erie school district suspended Przepierski after the game.

- Scooby Axson

