A Spokane, Wash., high school has suspended its football coach amid allegations that he exposed himself to players by putting his penis in a hot dog bun.

Jim Sharkey, 50, is also a fitness and leadership teacher at Ferris High School. A player came forward last summer alleging that Sharkey exposed himself to players at an August leadership camp. Sharkey was grilling when he placed his exposed penis in a hot dog bun, turned around and said “You think that is a big dog—take a look at this,” according to school records obtained by The Spokesman-Review.

The initial allegations led to a school district investigation, and Sharkey denied the allegations in an interview with district director of certified personnel Mary Templeton and school principal Ken Schutz. Sharkey was also asked about drinking in front of students, which he denied.

Templeton’s report was “unable to substantiate” claims that Sharkey exposed himself or had been drinking at the camp. Sharkey did say that the camp’s hosts—a local minor league sports owner and his family—were drinking. Sharkey was issued a written reprimand because the host “had unsupervised access to students while under the influence of alcohol.”

Despite the reprimand, Sharkey was allowed to coach this season. He was suspended on Feb. 1 after additional players confirmed the incident and “other students brought up separate incidents of questionable behavior,” according to The Spokesman-Review.