More Sports

HS coach suspended for allegedly exposing himself to players using hot dog bun

SI Wire
an hour ago

A Spokane, Wash., high school has suspended its football coach amid allegations that he exposed himself to players by putting his penis in a hot dog bun.

Jim Sharkey, 50, is also a fitness and leadership teacher at Ferris High School. A player came forward last summer alleging that Sharkey exposed himself to players at an August leadership camp. Sharkey was grilling when he placed his exposed penis in a hot dog bun, turned around and said “You think that is a big dog—take a look at this,” according to school records obtained by The Spokesman-Review.

The initial allegations led to a school district investigation, and Sharkey denied the allegations in an interview with district director of certified personnel Mary Templeton and school principal Ken Schutz. Sharkey was also asked about drinking in front of students, which he denied.

Templeton’s report was “unable to substantiate” claims that Sharkey exposed himself or had been drinking at the camp. Sharkey did say that the camp’s hosts—a local minor league sports owner and his family—were drinking. Sharkey was issued a written reprimand because the host “had unsupervised access to students while under the influence of alcohol.”

Despite the reprimand, Sharkey was allowed to coach this season. He was suspended on Feb. 1 after additional players confirmed the incident and “other students brought up separate incidents of questionable behavior,” according to The Spokesman-Review.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters