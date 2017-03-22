More Sports

Michigan State investigator finds Larry Nassar assaulted girl

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Former Michigan State doctor Dr. Larry Nassar was found to have sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in 2000, according to the findings of a campus Title IX investigator.

The findings were found in documents obtained by the Lansing State Journal.

An original complaint was filed to the Michigan State Police Department last August against Nassar by Rachael Denhollander, a club-level gymnast in 2000. Denhollander has sued Michigan State and Nassar.

Nassar has denied assaulting anyone, but according to the Title IX investigator, she found Nassar's "denial to be unpersuasive where there is corroborating evidence to support Claimant Denhollander's allegations

Nassar, also a former USA Gymnastics team doctor, has been accused of sexual assault by more than 80 women and girls. He was charged in November with three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 and faces life in prison if convicted. Nasser pleaded not guilty to the charges.

More than 70 women have filed suit against him in federal and state courts, and Michigan State already has five more ongoing Title IX investigations to look into Nassar's possible assaults on women.

"I think I will always regret that it had to be done this way, but there was something more important than what I wanted," Denhollander​ said to the State Journal in regard to her public battle. "And what was more important was that he was stopped, that the culture of abuse was challenged, and the women who were living in silence could come forward."

Nassar, who was indicted on federal child pornography charge in December, was suspended from the university the day after Denhollander's complaint and was fired by the university less than a month later.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters