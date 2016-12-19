NBA

Vote: Which team has the best 2016 NBA Christmas Day jerseys?

SI Wire
Monday December 19th, 2016

The NBA has made a tradition of unveiling festive jerseys for teams playing on Christmas Day, and this year's jerseys look similar to those from last year with a few minor adjustments.

The Boston Celtics will play the New York Knicks at noon on Christmas Day. The Golden State Warriors will meet the reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals, in which the Warriors blew a 3–1 series lead. The Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs head the 5 p.m. ET match-up before the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Oklahoma City Thunder (8 p.m.) and the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Los Angeles Lakers (10:30 p.m.).

NBA Power Rankings: Long Live The Three

Check out this year's jerseys and vote on which you think are the best:

 

To purchase one of these jerseys from Fanatics, click here.

This is Adidas' final year outfitting NBA players. Nike will provide the uniforms for the 2017–18 season.

