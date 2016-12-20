Down
Ernie Johnson gives heartfelt speech at Craig Sager's memorial
Ernie Johnson gives heartfelt speech at Craig Sager's memorial
Watch: Ernie Johnson gives heartfelt speech at Craig Sager’s memorial

SI Wire
Tuesday December 20th, 2016

Ernie Johnson took the microphone and delivered some thoughtful commentary at Craig Sager’s memorial on Tuesday in the Atlanta area.

Johnson remembered his longtime TNT colleague, who died last week at age 65 after a long battle with leukemia. Johnson donned bright sneakers in homage and spoke for 11 minutes.

“So amid the tears and all the memories we cherish now, we say farewell to our friend Sages, and make this humble vow,” Johnson concluded. “There’s no way to gauge the days we have and no way to tell how long, But know this, Craig, we’ll do our best to live them Sager strong.”

Watch Johnson’s full remarks below.

Players, teams and media members continue to pay tribute to Sager, an iconic sideline reporter. Johnson was not working on-air the night of Sager’s death, but had previously taped a memorial segment that aired that day.

 

