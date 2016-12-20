Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy criticized his team's performance after a 113–82 blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

The Pistons have given up more than 100 points in each of the last three games and have lost three of four.

"It was a disgusting performance," Van Gundy said. "By all of us, me included. It was unprofessional, embarrassing, humiliating, whatever you want to say. It was terrible."

After last Saturday's 105–90 loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Pistons held a players-only team meeting.

"Team meeting, my a--," Van Gundy said. "Like I said before, that stuff means nothing. It's what you do on the court. Talking's easy."

Detroit's starting five of Tobias Harris, Marcus Morris, Andre Drummond, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson scored only 38 points, shooting 15–39 from the field.

"I guarantee you, on Wednesday night we're not trotting that five out there again," Van Gundy said.

"It looks to me like a lack of effort and a lack of heart," Van Gundy added "And if you don't play hard, you're not going to have any confidence, things aren't going to go [your way]. We looked like we were hoping the game would be easy tonight, and it wasn't and we just caved."

The loss to the Pacers dropped Detroit to 14–16, putting them in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

- Scooby Axson