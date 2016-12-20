The NBA’s salary cap is set to keep climbing. The Vertical’s Shams Charania reports that the Players Association has projected the cap number at around $120 million for the 2020-21 season, and informed player agents accordingly.

That number includes a $143 million tax threshold. With the way contracts and the league’s popularity have grown, the news, which comes in wake of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, is not a major surprise: both parties expect revenue to continue climbing.

Salary figures are set to climb across the board next season under the new CBA as well, with key figures including the mid-level and other exceptions, minimum salaries and the first-round rookie scale all increasing. Those figures are tied to the salary cap number.

The NBA and NBPA have until Jan. 13 to ratify the new agreement.