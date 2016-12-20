NBA

Report: NBA salary cap projected at $120 million for 2020 season

Tuesday December 20th, 2016

The NBA’s salary cap is set to keep climbing. The Vertical’s Shams Charania reports that the Players Association has projected the cap number at around $120 million for the 2020-21 season, and informed player agents accordingly.

That number includes a $143 million tax threshold. With the way contracts and the league’s popularity have grown, the news, which comes in wake of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, is not a major surprise: both parties expect revenue to continue climbing.

Salary figures are set to climb across the board next season under the new CBA as well, with key figures including the mid-level and other exceptions, minimum salaries and the first-round rookie scale all increasing. Those figures are tied to the salary cap number.

The NBA and NBPA have until Jan. 13 to ratify the new agreement.

