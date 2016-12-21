Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith needs surgery to repair a broken right thumb, the team announced Wednesday.

There is no timetable for his return and it will be determined when Smith can play after he has the surgery.

Smith broke the thumb during Tuesday's 114–108 overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Smith left in the first half in game after scoring six points in 17 minutes, and appears to have been injured after swiping down on Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The team said X-rays that were taken at the arena were inconclusive and that Smith would be examined back in Cleveland on Wednesday.

Smith, who signed a four-year, $57 million contract extension during the off-season, is averaging 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21 games this season.

– Scooby Axson