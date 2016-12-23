Stephen Curry is a magician.

The Warriors guard pulled off a new move on Thursday against the Nets, losing his mouthguard mid-dribble, catching it out of the air, and tossing an assist to Kevin Durant all in one motion. By the looks of how flawlessly he pulled it off, and how seamlessly he transitioned into the pass, it seemed pretty damn intentional. He faked the heck out of Jeremy Lin, too.

Was that mouthguard spit a fake out? pic.twitter.com/vJydixooqY — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) December 23, 2016

Going to have to try this one myself.

– Kenny Ducey